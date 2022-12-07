Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said there's a "pretty good chance" Williams (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams will likely make his season debut Wednesday after missing the start of the 2022-23 campaign with right knee tendinitis. Fantasy managers should expect Williams to be eased back into the Grizzlies rotation in his first few games back.
