Williams supplied 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and one block over 33 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Williams saw his playing time decrease in his sophomore season, seeing action in only 37 games after a respectable rookie campaign. Sunday's contest marked his best game of the season by a wide margin, and despite his solid contribution, his participation in the playoffs will be very limited.