Williams (hand) recorded five points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Rockets.

Williams didn't seem to face any restrictions in his return from an eight-game absence due to a left hand contusion, but he turned in an underwhelming line for fantasy purposes during his time on the court. It's a familiar refrain for the third-year wing, who currently sits outside the top 300 in per-game fantasy value in nine-category leagues while averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 0.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 turnovers in 18.8 minutes on 39.0/31.4/83.1 percent shooting splits over his 44 appearances. Williams could be in danger of moving out of Memphis' rotation if Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) are able to make their returns to action at some point after the All-Star break.