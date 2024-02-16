Williams is starting Thursday's game against the Bucks.
Williams logged 22 minutes Wednesday in his first action since Jan. 28, and he may be in line for a heavier workload Thursday with John Konchar (quadriceps) ruled out. Williams is averaging 7.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 44 matchups this season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Gets 22 minutes in return•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Officially good to go•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Listed as questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Officially out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Likely out Monday•