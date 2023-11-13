Williams (hip) played nine minutes and recorded zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.

Despite missing just one game due to his left hip strain, Williams lost out on his starting spot in his return after he had played off the top unit in each of his previous eight appearances of the season. The third-year forward failed to impress during his time on the court, and it's unclear if the Grizzlies are incentivized to move him back to the top unit anytime soon. The Grizzlies have deployed second-year point guard Jacob Gilyard in the starting five in the last two games in Williams' stead, and Gilyard has proven to be a pest on the defensive end (four assists) while posting 11 assists against just two turnovers.