Williams is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
The Grizzlies are resting most of their regulars, so Williams will have a chance to impress the coaching staff and perhaps prove he deserves a bigger role once the regular season kicks in. He averaged 8.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game as a rookie last season.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Minimal impact in spot start•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Starting with Brooks suspended•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Solid outing off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Available for Game 2•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Questionable for Game 2•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Out Sunday•