Williams (knee) is working in a 1-on-1 setting and the plan is to ramp up his activity over the next week or so, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Williams can be ruled out for the next week or more as a result, leaving the Grizzlies shorthanded in the frontcourt early in the campaign, especially with Dillon Brooks (thigh) also still out. John Konchar may be in line for extended run again Friday in their absences.