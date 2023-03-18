Williams was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Saturday.
Williams is fresh off of a 12-point outing with the Grizzlies on Wednesday but was sent down to the G League Saturday to see more action. Considering he has bounced back and forth between the two leagues, it's unlikely he remains with the Hustle for too long.
