Williams is considered doubtful for Saturday's matchup with the Suns due to an illness.

Williams will need a quick turnaround in order to get the green light and does not appear to be trending in that direction. Still, final word on his status is unlikely until closer to tip-off. Should he indeed sit out, some combination of John Konchar, David Roddy and Santi Aldama figure to eat up his minutes.

