Williams (knee) played 19 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 123-102 win over the Thunder, finishing with four points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Some poor shooting took a bigger night off the table for Williams, who was available for the first time in 2022-23 after he was shut down in the preseason with right patellar tendinitis. With Desmond Bane (toe) likely to be sidelined for at least another month, Williams could have the opportunity to seize hold of a larger role on the wing once he's further removed from the knee injury. John Konchar, David Roddy and Jake LaRavia (foot) represent Williams' primary competition for minutes.