Williams closed with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 22 minutes during Thursday's 132-107 victory over the Pistons.

Williams is arguably the eighth option on a deep Memphis team. The return of Dillon Brooks (ankle), could occur any week, which would revert Williams to an underwhelming role in the rotation. That being said, he's been a hearty addition to the starting lineup in the interim. The 20-year-old rookie from Stanford is averaging 12.5 points on an awesome 69.0 percent shooting over his previous four games.