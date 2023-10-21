Williams will start Friday's preseason game against the Bucks.
David Roddy started the last preseason game for Memphis, but now it's Williams' turn to showcase his talents. The battle for the starting small forward role still appears to be wide open, but Roddy and Williams have both had strong preseasons.
