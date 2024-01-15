Williams will start Monday's game against Golden State, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Williams will replace Jacob Gilyard in the starting five while Luke Kennard shifts to point guard. Memphis will be without multiple key contributors for weeks, so if Williams impresses, he could earn himself a large workload moving forward. Over his last six appearances off the bench, Williams has averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.