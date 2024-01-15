Williams will start Monday's game against Golden State, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.
Williams will replace Jacob Gilyard in the starting five while Luke Kennard shifts to point guard. Memphis will be without multiple key contributors for weeks, so if Williams impresses, he could earn himself a large workload moving forward. Over his last six appearances off the bench, Williams has averaged 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 21.8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Plays 27 minutes in victory•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Scores season-high 19 points•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Will not play•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Listed as doubtful•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Scores 13 points off bench•