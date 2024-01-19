Williams is on the bench to face Minnesota on Thursday, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.
Williams will head back to the bench after one game in the starting lineup. with John Konchar moving into the first unit. Williams is averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists in his last five outings off the bench.
