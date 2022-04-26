Williams (eye) is not listed on the Grizzlies' injury report ahead of Tuesday's Game 5 against the Timberwolves.

The rookie departed Saturday's Game 4 after taking a hit to the eye, but it doesn't look to be anything of real concern. Williams found himself in the starting five for much of the regular season, but with Memphis at full strength to begin the playoffs, his role has tapered off a bit in Round 1. Over the first four games of the series, he's played 10, 19, eight and 14 minutes, respectively, totaling 28 points, one rebound, one assist, two steals and three three-pointers.