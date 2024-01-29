Williams (hand) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game versus Sacramento.

Williams, John Konchar (ankle) and Vince Williams (knee) were all ruled out upon the release of the Grizzlies' latest injury report, leaving Memphis with just eight available players Monday. The Grizzlies haven't indicated that Williams' injury is more than a day-to-day concern, so he could be ready to play when Memphis returns to action Thursday versus Cleveland.