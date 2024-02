Williams (hand) has been ruled out for Monday's game against New Orleans, independent NBA writer Parker Fleming reports.

Williams hasn't played since Jan. 28 due to a left hand contusion, but head coach Taylor Jenkins is optimistic that the third-year wing will return for the team's upcoming Wednesday/Thursday back-to-back set versus the Rockets and Bucks, respectively. He'll likely occupy a role on the second unit whenever he's cleared to play.