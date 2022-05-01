Williams (knee) is unavailable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Williams is considered day-to-day with the knee injury and was questionable for Sunday, but he won't end up suiting up. He averaged 5.6 points in 11.0 minutes across five games against Minnesota before sitting out Game 6.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Labeled as day-to-day•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Officially out•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doubtful for Game 6•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Exits with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Not listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Dealing with eye injury•