Williams logged 26 points (8-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Saturday's 114-87 win over the Vipers.

Williams was assigned to the G League ahead of Saturday's matchup, and he was dominant in his return to the Hustle. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last five G League appearances and should remain heavily involved if he stays with the Hustle for the final week of the regular season.