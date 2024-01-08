Williams closed with nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 win over the Suns.

Williams was held below 10 points Sunday after posting double-digit scoring totals in his last two appearances, but he contributed in multiple areas during the victory. He fell out of the rotation over a three-game stretch between the end of December and the start of January, but he's bounced back over his last three outings, averaging 14.0 points and 3.7 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game.