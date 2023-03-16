Williams contributed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 138-119 loss to Miami.

Williams scored double-digits for just the sixth time all season, playing the entire fourth quarter as the Grizzlies threw in the towel down the stretch. This was the first time he has played more than seven minutes in well over a month, reinforcing what a disappointing season it has been. At this point, even managers in deeper formats are likely to find a better option elsewhere.