Williams posted 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-106 win over Orlando.

Williams came from nowhere to play 30 minutes in the win, scoring at least 15 points for just the eighth time all season. While this was an encouraging performance, it should be noted that he had scored a combined 20 points in the previous five outings. There is no need to be adding him based on this one performance.