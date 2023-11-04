Williams ended with 13 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 27 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 115-113 overtime loss to the Trail Blazers.

Williams continues to start at the four, but the situation is bound to change when Ja Morant (suspension) returns. Marcus Smart is playing well enough for a full-time role, and since he has extensive experience as an off-guard, the Grizzlies may end up employing Smart, Morant and Desmond Bane against certain opponents. Those considering Williams on their fantasy roster should take the variance into account before making room for him.