Williams (non-COVID illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's contest against the Lakers.
Williams has seen a decent workload recently, averaging 21.5 minutes over the Grizzlies' last six games. Over that stretch, the forward is averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists. If Williams is unable to play Friday, expect John Konchar to see an increased role.
