Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.
The rookie continues to battle soreness in his right knee, which kept him out of Game 6 against Minnesota, as well as Sunday's Game 1 against Golden State. Williams' role began to dwindle prior to the injury, so if he's cleared to play in Game 2 he likely wouldn't return to a high-minute role.
