Williams (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
Williams has yet to make his season debut due to right knee tendinitis. Wednesday marks the first game in 2022-23 that Williams has received a questionable tag. If the second-year forward can't play against the Thunder, he will likely return to action soon.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Considered doubtful for Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doing 5-on-5 drills•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Still sidelined•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Out another 4-6 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Gradually ramping up activity•