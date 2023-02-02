Williams is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness.

The Grizzlies could be shorthanded in the frontcourt, as Jaren Jackson (thigh) is doubtful in addition to Williams' questionable tag, and Steven Adams (knee) remains sidelined for weeks. However, John Konchar (concussion) was cleared to play, so that will at least provide some extra depth. Injury aside, Williams has struggled shooting this season, averaging 6.5 points on splits of 42/25/77.