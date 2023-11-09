Williams is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to a strained left hip.

Williams is in the midst of the biggest role of his career, so his potential absence will significantly affect Memphis' rotation, especially with John Konchar (hip) also questionable and Jake LaRavia (toe) doubtful. That's in addition to the continued absence of Xavier Tillman (knee). Absences to Williams and/or Konchar could provide extra opportunities to David Roddy, Santi Aldama and Luke Kennard.