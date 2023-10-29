Williams logged 16 points (6-14 FG, 4-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 loss to Washington.

Williams is enjoying an excellent start to the season as the Grizzlies' starting small forward, scoring in double digits in each of his last two outings and posting his first double-double of the campaign in this one. Williams is likely to move back to the bench at some point of the season, especially when Ja Morant (suspension) is ready to return, but he's making the most of his opportunities so far. Williams is averaging 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game over his first three appearances.