Williams (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.

Williams was initially deemed week-to-week, but he's slated to miss a 12th straight game Wednesday. With no recent update, it seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up for either of Memphis' final two regular-season games, and even if he's healthy, he's not expected to be a major factor in the Grizzlies' postseason rotation.

More News