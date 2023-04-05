Williams (foot) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Williams was initially deemed week-to-week, but he's slated to miss a 12th straight game Wednesday. With no recent update, it seems unlikely he'll be able to suit up for either of Memphis' final two regular-season games, and even if he's healthy, he's not expected to be a major factor in the Grizzlies' postseason rotation.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Deemed week-to-week•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Won't play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Returns to NBA, out Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Paces team on scoreboard•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Joining Hustle•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Pops for 12 points in blowout•