Williams (knee) won't take part in Friday's game against the Rockets.
Williams is working through minor knee soreness and took part in practice Monday, so it doesn't seem like he should be sidelined too long. While he won't don the uniform Friday, he only has to wait 24 hours for his next chance to suit up Saturday against the Mavericks. Davi Roddy, Brandon Clarke and Jake Laravia are among the candidates to see additional run in his absence.
