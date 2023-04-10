Williams (foot/ankle) logged 33 minutes in Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder, finishing with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one block.

Williams had been sidelined for each of the Grizzlies' previous 13 games with right foot and ankle soreness, but he was cleared ahead of the regular-season finale and even entered the starting five while several regulars rested. The second-year player out of Stanford was one of just six Memphis players to receive minutes Sunday, and he was able to make the most of his time on the court by turning in a fantasy-friendly line. Even so, Williams is likely to find himself outside of the rotation when the No. 2 seed Grizzlies take on the lowest remaining seed among the two teams that advance out of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.