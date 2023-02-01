Williams isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Trail Blazers, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Williams will be replaced by Desmond Bane in the starting five, who missed the previous two games with a knee injury. The second-year forward is averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 24.7 minutes across his three starts this season.
