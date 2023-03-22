The Grizzlies recalled Williams from the Memphis Hustle of the G League on Wednesday, but will be listed as out for Wednesday's game versus the Rockets due to right foot soreness.
Williams is averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds in 14.7 minutes across 36 games for the Grizzlies this season. His next chance to suit up will be Friday's rematch with Houston.
