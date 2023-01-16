Williams will come of the bench for Monday's game against the Suns, Rob Fischer of Bally Sports Southeast reports.
Williams received his first start of the season Saturday with Dillon Brooks (ankle) sidelined, recording 13 points in 28 minutes of action. in the four games leading up to his spot start, Williams averaged 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds across 20.3 minutes.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Suits up Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Considered questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doubtful to face Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Dealing with knee injury•