Williams (knee) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.
Williams missed the Grizzlies' preseason finale due to knee soreness that will also keep him out Wednesday. With Williams out and Dillon Brooks (thigh) doubtful, Jon Konchar and David Roddy are in line for extended playing time.
