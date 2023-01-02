Williams (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Williams was ruled out from Saturday's game due to right knee soreness and was listed as doubtful a few hours before tip-off, so his absence here isn't all that surprising. His absence won't affect many fantasy rosters due to his lesser role off the bench, and Williams' next chance to play will come Wednesday at Charlotte.
