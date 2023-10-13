Williams notched 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and a block across 15 minutes in Thursday's 103-102 preseason win loss to the Hawks.

Williams had a solid display on both ends of the court, and he's making his presence felt as a defensive presence who can also knock down threes. He's showing enough progress to potentially become a depth piece in the rotation in 2023-24, though a best-case scenario for him would be to play around 10 to 15 minutes off the bench while backing up either of the forward spots.