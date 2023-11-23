Williams produced 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and two rebounds over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Rockets.

Williams has played at least 20 minutes in four straight games. During that stretch, he's averaged 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. As long as Memphis remains banged up, Williams has a clear path to consistent playing time, though it's unclear if he'll be able to reclaim the starting spot he held to begin 2023-24.