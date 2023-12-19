Williams recorded 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 22 minutes during Monday's 116-97 loss to the Thunder.

Williams was Memphis' best scorer in this game, which was a remarkable achievement since he came off the bench, and this 19-point output was also his best scoring mark of the campaign. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect these performances from Williams regularly going forward, as this was the first time he scored in double digits since Nov. 29.