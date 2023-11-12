Williams (hip) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Williams was held out of Friday's clash against Utah due to a left hip strain, but it'll end up being a brief absence for the Stanford product. He should slot back into the starting five at small forward upon his return.
