Williams (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Heat, Evan Barnes of the Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
The rookie was questionable coming into the day, but he's been cleared to make his return from a three-game absence. Prior to the injury, Williams averaged 18.8 minutes per game off the bench over his last nine appearances, but hasn't done nearly enough to warrant consideration in most season-long fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Questionable against Heat•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Doubtful for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams: Won't play at Toronto•