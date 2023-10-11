Williams tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 108-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Williams got the start in Tuesday's preseason contest with many of the Grizzlies' regulars sitting out. While the third-year forward is still struggling with his outside shot, his defensive potential could allow him to receive playing time in a depth role off the bench this season.