Williams accumulated 19 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in Friday's 122-114 win over the Suns.

After playing just 18.8 minutes per game in his last 10 appearances, Williams got the start for a depleted Memphis team. The rookie made the most of his team-high 35 minutes of action as he finished with his second-highest scoring output of the season.