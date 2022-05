Williams accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 victory over the Warriors.

Williams took on an increased role upon Dillon Brooks' first-quarter ejection, and the result was an efficient shooting night beyond the arc. Williams drained four of his eight attempts from downtown and shot 55,5 percent overall in the Game 2 victory.