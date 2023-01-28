Williams will start Friday's game in Minnesota, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams will draw his second start of the season with Desmond Bane (knee) out. In his only other start, Williams posted 13 points (6-9 FG) across 28 minutes during a 130-112 win over the Pacers. The second-year wing figures to see a similar role against the Timberwolves.
