Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason game versus the Bucks, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Williams will replace Luke Kennard in the starting five Tuesday. While Williams could receive significant playing time during the preseason, the third-year forward is unlikely to serve more than a depth role once the regular season rolls around.
