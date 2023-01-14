Williams will enter the starting five for Saturday's meeting with the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Williams will draw the start in place of Dillon Brooks (ankle), joining Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson and Steven Adams in the first unit. Saturday's contest will mark Williams' first start of the campaign and makes him worth a look as a streaming option considering he has scored at least nine points in each of his last four contests despite playing just 20.3 minutes.