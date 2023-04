Williams will start Sunday's game against the Thunder, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.

Williams hasn't played since March 15, but with Memphis resting their entire starting lineup for the regular-season finale, Williams will get some time to shine. In his previous three starts this season, he posted averages of 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 triples and 1.0 steals per game on 60 percent shooting.