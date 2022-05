Williams will start Saturday's Game 3 at Golden State, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Dillon Brooks (suspension) out, Williams will, unsurprisingly, get the nod at small forward. He played 28 minutes in Game 2 after Brooks was ejected early in the first quarter, with the rookie posting 14 points, five rebounds and one assist. Over his past 10 starts, he's averaged 9.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.5 minutes.